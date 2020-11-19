Man charged after deadly hit and run in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged an individual responsible for a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Gregory Bolton, 28, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said Bolton was responsible for November 1, 2020 hit-and-run, claiming the life of David Jones. The vehicle involved was located on Creek Lane in Rawls Springs.

Bolton was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

