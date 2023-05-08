JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The suspect accused of injuring one person in a shooting outside Howard Industries in Laurel has bonded out of jail.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Keith Hinton, 21, appeared in court on Sunday, May 7. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Hinton’s bond was set at $750,000, and he bonded out of jail.

The shooting at Howard Industries happened on Friday, May 5. When officers arrived, they discovered the shooting happened in the parking lot of the business.

Cox said the victim was shot twice and had a neck injury. The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel before being transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

According to Cox, Hinton fled the scene during the incident and was later arrested by Stone County deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers in Perkinston.