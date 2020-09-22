Man charged in ongoing Hattiesburg homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police charged an individual in the ongoing homicide investigation of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin.
Police said 44-year-old Eddie McNair has been charged with obstruction of justice in the ongoing investigation.
McNair was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
