Man charged in ongoing Hattiesburg homicide investigation

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police charged an individual in the ongoing homicide investigation of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin.

Police said 44-year-old Eddie McNair has been charged with obstruction of justice in the ongoing investigation.

McNair was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories