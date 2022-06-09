HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 8.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of Eastside Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, police were notified that a second individual arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that both individuals involved were shooting at one another, during an isolated incident.

William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to the shooting. Police said he was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending for the other individual involved in the incident.