PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend.

Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Petal police said they arrested Omar Bankhead in connection to the crime. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

Bankhead appeared in court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $250,000.