HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing an attempted murder charged following a shooting that happened on Wednesday, May 4.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street. Hattiesburg police responded and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said they arrested Davonte Harris, 22, near Martin Luther King Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men. They also said the shooting was “isolated.”

Harris was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.