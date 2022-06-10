HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Thursday, June 9 in connection to an ongoing burglary investigation.

Police arrested Marqice Myers, 22, of Hattiesburg, for a commercial burglary that occurred on Monday, March 30, at 2701 Lincoln Road. According to police, Myers had an active arrest warrant had fled to Jackson, where he was taken into custody.

Officers said Myers was charged with one count of commercial burglary and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail. Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.