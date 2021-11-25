Man charged with DUI after chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday night after a chase.

Deputies said Alex O. Ramirez fled from a traffic stop in his vehicle. He stopped near the intersection of College Drive and Audubon Drive and ran away. According to investigators, Ramirez was arrested shortly afterwards by deputies.

Ramirez has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.