HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with felony eluding and DUI fourth offense in Hattiesburg on Saturday, March 12.

Hattiesburg police said they tried to stop Charles Stanley, 51, for reckless driving around 3:45 p.m. on Broadway Drive. Officers said he hit two cars during the chase and crashed his own vehicle.

Stanley and other people involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police said additional charges may be filed.