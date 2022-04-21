NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with felony drug trafficking in Perry County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Perry County deputies said Hayden Bryant, 29, was pulled over near Highway 98 and Main Street in New Augusta. Officers said they searched his car and found more than 40 grams of possible crystal meth, about one pound of marijuana and $1,000 in cash.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Bryant was charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance (meth) and felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) while in possession of a gun.