Man charged with first degree murder in Walthall County

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested for the murder of Lejill Lewis in Walthall County.

JC James, Jr. has been formally charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Walthall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 AM on February 7 where it was reported that there was a shooting at a residence off of North Patten Road in Sandy Hook, MS. Lewis was found at the scene and transported to Walthall General Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

JC James Jr.’s bond was set at one million dollars.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481 or Walthall County Crime Stoppers at 601-467-1878.