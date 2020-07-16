Man charged with grand larceny in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested an 18-year-old man for grand larceny.
According to investigators, Billy Madden was taken into custody by Forrest County deputies and turned over to Hattiesburg police.
Madden has been charged in connection to an incident on July 9. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Highway 49.
Madden was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
