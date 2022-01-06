Man charged with meth possession in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man overnight on drug charges.

Investigators said narcotics agents arrested James Myrick, 59, after searching a home on Claiborne Road. They said the agents found methamphetamine, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Myrick was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.