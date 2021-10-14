Man charged with multiple auto burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Hattiesburg police charged a man in connection to multiple auto burglaries. This was part of a joint investigation with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Townsend, 45, was charged with three counts of auto burglary in connection to auto burglaries on Churchill Street. According to police, the incidents happened on September 15, October 2, and October 3.

Investigators said two of the vehicles had windows shattered during the incidents.

Police said Townsend is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail, and he is facing other charges from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.