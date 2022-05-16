HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Monday, May 16 in connection to four burglaries that happened over the weekend.

Police arrested Zachary James Thames, 28, for burglaries at Fox’s Pizza on Old Highway 11, Miracle Nails on Old Highway 11 and Yamato Japan on Hardy Street. He was also arrested in connection to an auto burglary that happened on U.S. 98.

Officers said he was charged with three counts of commercial burglary and auto burglary. Thames was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Investigators said more charges may be filed.