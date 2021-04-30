Man charged with rape in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Heidelberg man with rape in an ongoing investigation. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Creon Baker on Wednesday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined that victims had been assaulted, and Baker was identified as the suspect, leading to his arrest.

If you have information about Baker, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800 and ask to speak with an investigator.