HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on a sexual assault charge in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 23.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Freddie Steele Jr., 30, of Hattiesburg, was charged with sexual battery-no consent in connection to an incident that happened in the 100 block of West Park Drive on February 26.

He’s accused of meeting with the victim at a local establishment, going to West Park Drive and assaulting her.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.