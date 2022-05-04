FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man on a sexual battery charge on Monday, May 2.

Investigators said Josh Spangler, 37, has been charged with sexual battery by a person in a position of authority or trust over a child and touching a child under the age of 18 for lustful purposes by a person in a position of authority or trust.

Anyone with information about Spangler is asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator.