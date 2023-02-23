LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was charged with sexual battery of a minor in Jones County on Wednesday, February 22.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Lumon Neapollioun, 40, was accused of sexually battery against a then nine-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said the boy told specialists that Neapollioun assaulted him in the living room while his mother was asleep.

Lumon Neapollioun (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

At the time, Neapollioun worked at WastePro in Laurel. Prosecutors said he has since moved to Columbia where he married a woman who used to work for Child Protective Services (CPS) and is a mother of three.

According to the newspaper, Neapollioun’s bond was set at $20,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or his family.