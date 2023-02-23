LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was charged with sexual battery of a minor in Jones County on Wednesday, February 22.
The Laurel Leader Call reported Lumon Neapollioun, 40, was accused of sexually battery against a then nine-year-old boy.
Prosecutors said the boy told specialists that Neapollioun assaulted him in the living room while his mother was asleep.
At the time, Neapollioun worked at WastePro in Laurel. Prosecutors said he has since moved to Columbia where he married a woman who used to work for Child Protective Services (CPS) and is a mother of three.
According to the newspaper, Neapollioun’s bond was set at $20,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or his family.