JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with sexual battery of a female minor in Jones County.

Deputies said the incident happened several years ago. However, the child recently disclosed the information during a forensic interview. Investigators were authorized to search Raymond Scott’s home after the interview.

The 67-year-old was arrested at his home in the Landrum community on Monday, March 14. His initial appearance will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 in Jones County Justice Court.