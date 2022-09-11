JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls from each of their homes on Friday, September 9. He drove them across South Mississippi, making stops in Ellisville, Hattiesburg, the Gulf Coast and more. The girls were dropped off at the Red Apple convenience store in Stringer on Sunday, September 11.

JCSD Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter said more charges may be filed against Harrelson. He added that anyone who may have hindered the investigation or who was complicit in the crimes committed against the girls will also be charged.

Harrelson is scheduled to make his first appearance at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 in Jones County Justice Court.