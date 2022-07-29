JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance in Jones County on Friday, July 29.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell said a search of two homes on Eastview Drive led to the recovery of 7.2 ounces of meth, which he noted is almost half a pound of the drug.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Moses McDonald. Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “He has been on our radar for quite some time.”

Moses McDonald (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

McDonald was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.