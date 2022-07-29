JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance in Jones County on Friday, July 29.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell said a search of two homes on Eastview Drive led to the recovery of 7.2 ounces of meth, which he noted is almost half a pound of the drug.
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Moses McDonald. Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “He has been on our radar for quite some time.”
McDonald was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.