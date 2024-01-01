JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured during an ATV crash in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the incident happened near the 800 block of Summerland Road around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 31.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found a man with critical injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle. The four-wheeler had been traveling on the road and was found lying on its side in a ditch.

Officials said there were reports that a second person involved in the incident fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.