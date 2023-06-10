A man was taken into custody after a two-vehicle crash in Jones County. The incident happened on Highway 11 in Moselle on Saturday, June 10. (WJTV)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was taken into custody after a two-vehicle crash in Jones County. The incident happened on Highway 11 in Moselle on Saturday, June 10.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said when firefighters first arrived, they discovered that those involved in the crash had minor injuries.

A witness told officials that she was traveling south on the highway behind one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Mercury four-door sedan. The witness said the Mercury began to swerve in front of her, eventually crossing the centerline into the northbound lane where the collision occurred.

According to the witness, she stopped to help those involved. She said the male driver of the Mercury got out of his vehicle and proceeded to her Jeep, where a minor relative was inside.

Officials said an altercation happened between the witness and the man. They said the man ran into the woods after retrieving items from his own car. Officials said the man was located near the scene by law enforcement and detained.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emserv transported two individuals to a local hospital.