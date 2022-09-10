HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg. He died at the scene.

Railway officials said the train will block the crossing at McInnis Loop for several hours. Both sides of the crossing will be blocked to thru traffic. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The crossing that is closed on McInnis Loop, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

HPD officials said the incident is being investigated.