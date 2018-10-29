Man dies after being shot at Mccomb nightclub
MCCOMB, Miss. - A man has died after being shot and wounded at a nightclub in Mccomb.
News outlets reported that police in McComb said officers near a nightclub heard gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. They found 35-year-old Erick K. Earls of Gloster with several gunshot wounds. He was taken a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told officers that Earls and another man got into an argument just before the shooting.
No arrests have been reported.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
