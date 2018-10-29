Pine Belt

Man dies after being shot at Mccomb nightclub

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 09:26 AM CDT

MCCOMB, Miss. - A man has died after being shot and wounded at a nightclub in Mccomb.

News outlets reported that police in McComb said officers near a nightclub heard gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. They found 35-year-old Erick K. Earls of Gloster with several gunshot wounds. He was taken a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that Earls and another man got into an argument just before the shooting.

No arrests have been reported.
 

