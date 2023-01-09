HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Honda and the two people in the Cadillac were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the driver of the Honda, 47-year-old Christopher Pickering, died at the hospital just after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.

Police said the cause of the crash is being investigated.