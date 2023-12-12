JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A New Orleans man died after he allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving ambulance in Jones County.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the incident happened on Interstate 59 near Ellisville around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.

Officials said Kevin Preau, 42, was pronounced deceased at South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel.

Preau’s father told the newspaper he was following behind the ambulance when the incident happened. He said he saw his son jump out of the ambulance and hit the road.

The father said he had initially called for assistance for Preau because he was in “a high-anxiety mental situation.”

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating the incident.