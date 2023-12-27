JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was killed during a shooting in Jones County.

Jones County deputies said the shooting happened on Wednesday, December 27 at a home in Soso. They said a man died at the scene.

The shooting is believed to have resulted from a domestic incident at the home. Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the victim as 41-year-old Jason Marshall. He died at South Central Regional Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Marshall was a candidate in a special mayoral election in Soso that was held on December 18.