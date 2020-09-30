Man dies after shooting on Franklin St. in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Franklin Street around 11:15 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

