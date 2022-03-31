HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a man who was involved in a DUI-related car crash on Saturday, March 12 died from his injuries on Wednesday, March 30.

Police said Charles Stanley, 51, was facing multiple felony charges in connection to multiple car crashes in Hattiesburg.

According to police, Stanley died from his injuries at a local hospital from complications. They said he hit multiple cars and flipped his own on Broadway Drive.

Hattiesburg police said this investigation is ongoing.