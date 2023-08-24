FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies said a man and a dog were killed after being hit by a train.

The incident happened near Moffett Road in the Maxie Community in south Forrest County on Thursday, August 24.

According to investigators, a couple of men and a dog were making their way to a fishing spot near the Moffett Road intersection with Old Highway 49 South. The dog was tied up in the vicinity of the railroad tracks.

At some point, deputies said the men heard a train approaching and in checking on the dog’s welfare, they determined the dog was in danger. While they were trying to move the dog to a safer location, one of the men and the dog were struck by the train.

Deputies said no further details concerning this incident will be released pending notification of next of kin.