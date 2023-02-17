HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing additional charges and his ex-girlfriend was also charged in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, February 15.

Laquadrick Pittman, 33, allegedly threw hot grease on his 21-year-old girlfriend’s face and body after an argument at their home in the 800 block of Edwards Street.

Pittman was initially charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, but Hattiesburg police have since also charged him with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Hattiesburg police said Pittman’s ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hinton, 37, of Hattiesburg, was also charged with hindering prosecution after she allegedly hid a weapon and drugs for Pittman.

Both were booked into the Forrest County Jail.