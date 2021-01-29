Man faces charges in Hattiesburg homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Hattiesburg police, Danny Ruffin, 63, was arrested Thursday, January 28, in connection to the death of Ralph Lindsey, 68.

Investigators said Lindsey’s body was found inside his home in the 700 block of Woodland Court on Tuesday, January 26. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Lindsey had been shot.

Ruffin appeared in court Friday morning and was charged with one count of murder. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.