Man found dead after fire at Hattiesburg apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg authorities are investigating after a man died during an apartment fire. The incident happened Monday, August 16, just after 7:30 p.m. at Campus Village Apartments on West 4th Street.

According to Hattiesburg police, firefighters were able to get the fire under control. They found an unresponsive man inside the apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Investigators said the fire was contained to one apartment at the building, and there were no other injuries reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to assist in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.