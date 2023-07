HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the 500 block of North 19th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with gunshot wounds. A death investigation is underway.

Police did not release any additional details.