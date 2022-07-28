COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 51-year-old man was found guilty of kidnapping and child exploitation (possession of child pornography) in Covington County on Tuesday, July 26.

District Attorney Chris Hennis said Mark Hand was found guilty after a two day trial. Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey sentenced Hand to 30 years to serve for the kidnapping charge and 40 years to serve for the exploitation charge.

Hennis said the sentences are to run consecutively and Hand will have to serve every day of his sentence.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Magee Police Department helped to investigate the case.