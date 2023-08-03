JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 40-year-old man was found guilty of molestation in Jones County.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Celestino Ramos was found guilty on Monday, July 31. He was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a hold on Ramos. He is expected to be deported to Mexico once he has been released from MDOC custody.

Prosecutors said Ramos molested a 15-year-old girl in Moselle. He was charged in December 2021.

Ramos was previously held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond.