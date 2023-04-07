WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was given a life sentence for a 2020 shooting in Walthall County.

Officials with the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on August 28, 2020, at the intersection of St. Paul Road and Hollis Jones Road.

Patrick Patterson, of Walthall County, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said he was found guilty on Thursday, April 6. Patterson had four prior felony convictions, so he was sentenced to life on both counts as a habitual offender.