HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder on Thursday, April 7.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter stated that Allen Russell murdered Bobby Gwin on January 28, 2017. Gwin had checked into Deluxe Inn on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg. Later, Russell was seen on security video entering the his room, then running out while dropping a pistol.

A Hattiesburg police officer was flagged down by a woman who said she had heard loud pops. Officers found Gwin’s body. He has been shot multiple times in his head. Carter said Hattiesburg police had Russell in custody in a matter of hours.

After a four-day long trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict within two hours.