HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Friday, February 18.

Hattiesburg police responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Hardy Street and Highway 49.

The driver stopped and cooperated with police. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police said the incident is under investigation.