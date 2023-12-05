JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a man was injured after being shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Sunday, December 3 on Flem Phillips Road outside of Ellisville. According to investigators, the man was he was retrieving a hunting rifle when a handgun under the rifle discharged and struck the man in the forehead.

Deputies said the pistol round entered the bridge of the man’s nose and exited the top left side of his forehead. He was able to walk to a neighbor’s house for assistance.

The man was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.