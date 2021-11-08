Man injured after shooting outside Hattiesburg Holiday Inn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting outside of the Holiday Inn on Highway 49.

Officers said they found the victim inside a wrecked car around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8.

The victim was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.