LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Tuesday, May 24.

Police responded to the Valero Station on Highway 11 South. They said the road rage incident happened in the Pendorff area.

The victim told police the suspect, 53-year-old Maximo Malpica, rammed his vehicle and then shot him once in the upper body. The victim, who sought shelter at the gas station, was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment.

Police said Malpica wrecked his vehicle shortly after the incident on Paulding Road near Longview Cut-Off Drive. He was also taken to SCRMC for injuries sustained during the wreck. Malpica was later taken to the Jones County Jail.