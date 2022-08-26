HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot.

HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle where he was treated and released. Officers said he refused to share any information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.