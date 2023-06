HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a man was shot and killed while trying to break into a vehicle.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 800 block of North 28th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said a man had died from a gunshot wound. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

During the investigation, police said they discovered the shooting happened due to an attempted auto-burglary by the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.