HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. in the 200 block of South 29th Avenue on Sunday, November 26.

When officers arrived the scene, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound. They said there is no immediate danger to the general public or surrounding area.

The victim has not been identified.