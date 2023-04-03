JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jones County on Sunday, April 2.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) initially stated that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the Rock Church on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road.

The Laurel Leader Call later reported that the man had died. It was also revealed that it was a JCSD reserve deputy who had shot him.

According to the newspaper, the man entered the church and caused a disturbance before being escorted out the deputy, who serves as a security officer for the church. The man allegedly punched the deputy and tried to grab his gun prior to being shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.