FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was killed in a shooting that involved a Forrest County deputy on Thursday, July 14.

Hattiesburg Patriot News Media reported the shooting happened on the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was reportedly being served with a writ that would commit him for mental treatment.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy suffered a head injury after being hit with a blunt object. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

According to the news outlet, the deputy was taken to Forrest General Hospital and the man died at the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will be investigating the shooting. Investigators will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

The news outlet reported the deputy involved has been put on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.