LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Laurel on Saturday, March 11.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue.

Police found a deceased man near the back of the property with two gunshot wounds.

While at the scene, a man arrived at South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Cox said 21-year-old Ellisha Clement, of Ellisville, and 19-year-old Benjamin Crisp, of Laurel, were arrested after they received treatment at SCRMC.

Crisp was charged with murder and drive-by shooting. Clement was charged with accessory after the fact of a drive-by shooting.

They will make their first appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.

Anyone with further information about the shooting can call the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.